Mitchell James Hay

Mitchell James Hay

batsman

Full name:Mitchell James Hay
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

New Zealand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11818
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11818
Innings17812
Not outs002
Runs682153138
Balls Faced1216207104
Avg40.1119.1213.8
SR56.0873.91132.69
Fours71137
Fifties700
Sixies547
Highest984446
Hundreds000

Another Players

Blundell, Tom

Blundell, Tom

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish

Fletcher, Cam

Fletcher, Cam

Henry, Matt

Henry, Matt

Hay, Matthew

Hay, Matthew

Lister, Benjamin

Lister, Benjamin