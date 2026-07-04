Mitchell James Hay
batsman
|Full name:
|Mitchell James Hay
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|8
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|8
|18
|Innings
|17
|8
|12
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|682
|153
|138
|Balls Faced
|1216
|207
|104
|Avg
|40.11
|19.12
|13.8
|SR
|56.08
|73.91
|132.69
|Fours
|71
|13
|7
|Fifties
|7
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|4
|7
|Highest
|98
|44
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0