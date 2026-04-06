Kyle Jamieson News View all Want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Kyle Jamieson, then you are in luck, we have collected all the latest news about him: results of matches played and predictions of future matches, what records the player will bring to his team. IND vs NZ | Twitter dazed as Jamieson jaffa gloriously bursts through gloomy Gill defence in Indore For a batsman averaging over 55 in ODI cricket, it almost always takes something special to get rid of them when playing on pristine batting surfaces. Unfortunately for Shubman Gill, the Indian skipper came up against one such delivery bowled by Kyle Jamieson in the third ODI in Indore. Kyle Jamieson West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand start ODI leg with narrow win Kyle Jamieson England tour of New Zealand | New Zealand add Blair Tickner to ODI squad for remaining games Kyle Jamieson England tour of New Zealand | New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson out of ODI series with injury Kyle Jamieson IPL Qualifier 1 | Twitter slams Kohli’s repeated mistake as he throws it away outside off yet again

International career

Kyle Alex Jamieson was born on December 30, 1994. He plays cricket for New Zealand. He started playing for the New Zealand national team in February 2020, with his first match against India. In May 2020, New Zealand Cricket gave him a central contract for the 2020–21 season. Jamieson played an important role in New Zealand’s win of the ICC World Test Championship from 2019 to 2021. In the final match, he took 5 wickets in the first innings and was named Player of the Match.

2019

Added to New Zealand's Test squad for the series against Australia (did not play).

Named in New Zealand's ODI squad for the series against India.

2020

ODI debut on February 8 against India at Auckland; named Player of the Match.

Test debut on February 21 against India at Wellington.

Took first five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the second Test match.

T20I debut on November 27 against West Indies at Auckland.

2021

Achieved the best Test match bowling figures of 11 wickets for 117 runs against Pakistan in January.

Played a key role in New Zealand winning the ICC World Test Championship (2019–2021). Named Man of the Match in the final after taking seven wickets, including five in the first innings.

Signed by Surrey County Cricket Club after the WTC final.

Selected for New Zealand’s squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in August.

Included in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2021.

2022

Continued to play for New Zealand in all formats, building on previous performances.

2023

Underwent surgery for a back injury (details noted but not specified here).

2024

Played first Test in February but suffered soreness.

Scans revealed a new stress fracture in his back, different from the 2023 injury.

Out of action for the rest of 2024 due to injury.

2025

Last recorded ODI match on March 9 against India at Dubai (DICS).

Last recorded T20I match on March 21 against Pakistan at Auckland.

Additional facts about Jamieson:

Right-arm fast-medium bowler and useful lower-order batsman.

Height: 6 feet 8 inches, the tallest player in New Zealand international cricket history.

Started as a batting all-rounder but switched to bowling in 2012 under coach Dayle Hadlee.

Match debuts and last appearances summary:

Test debut: New Zealand vs India, Wellington, February 21–24, 2020

Last Test: New Zealand vs South Africa, Mount Maunganui, February 4–7, 2024

ODI debut: New Zealand vs India, Auckland, February 8, 2020

Last ODI: New Zealand vs India, Dubai (DICS), March 9, 2025

T20I debut: New Zealand vs West Indies, Auckland, November 27, 2020

Last T20I: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Auckland, March 21, 2025

Leagues Participation

Kyle Jamieson has played in some of the world’s biggest cricket leagues. He took part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Indian Premier League

Kyle Jamieson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL 2021 season at 15 crore INR, making him the second-highest-paid player after Chris Morris. He debuted on April 9, 2021, against Mumbai Indians and took his first IPL wicket by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. Later, Chennai Super Kings picked him in the mini-auction before IPL 2023, but a back injury prevented him from playing that season. Jamieson was also listed in the IPL 2024 auction but was not bought by any team. In IPL 2025, he joined Punjab Kings (PBKS), replacing Locke Ferguson due to injury. For the 2026 season, he was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore. His arrival in Delhi follows a strong showing in the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he proved his fitness and readiness for the high-intensity tournament.

Year Team Notes 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore Second-highest-paid player; debuted April 9; first wicket Suryakumar Yadav 2023 Chennai Super Kings Injured, missed entire season 2024 — Went unsold in auction 2025 Punjab Kings (PBKS) Joined as replacement for injured Locke Ferguson 2026 Delhi Capitals Kyle Jamieson was bought by Delhi Capitals at the auction for INR 2 crore

Pakistan Super League

Kyle Jamieson joined the Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season. His signing was confirmed during the PSL 2025 draft held on January 13 in Lahore. Along with Jamieson, two other New Zealand players, Mark Chapman and Finn Allen, were also signed by the Quetta Gladiators.

Year Team Notes 2025 Quetta Gladiators Signed in PSL draft; joined alongside Mark Chapman and Finn Allen

Domestic career

Kyle Jamieson grew up playing sports in New Zealand and attended Auckland Grammar School. He was part of New Zealand’s squad for the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In his youth, he also trained as a basketball point guard but chose cricket because he was skilled as a fast bowler. Jamieson debuted in Twenty20 for Canterbury in December 2016 during the Super Smash tournament. In January 2019, he recorded six wickets for seven runs in a T20 match, one of the best bowling performances in New Zealand history, and ended that Super Smash season as the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in ten matches. In October 2020, Jamieson took a hat-trick in the Plunket Shield, showing strength in longer formats.

Though mainly seen as a Test bowler, Jamieson switched between Canterbury and Auckland during his domestic career. Injuries kept him out for much of 2023, but he returned late that year. In the 2024–25 Super Smash, Jamieson took 14 wickets in 12 games and helped Canterbury reach the final. His strong form led to a call-up for the Champions Trophy after Lockie Ferguson suffered an injury before the tournament.

Records and achievements

Kyle Jamieson reached several important milestones and earned notable awards in his career. His bowling performances and recognition in major events highlight his role in New Zealand cricket.

In 2019, during the 2018–19 Super Smash, Jamieson took six wickets for seven runs in a T20 match on January 1, setting the best bowling figures in New Zealand T20 history.

The same season, he became the top wicket-taker with 22 wickets across ten matches.

On February 23, 2020, Jamieson set a new record for most sixes in a Test debut by hitting four sixes against India, surpassing the previous mark held by Michael Clarke.

Jamieson earned the Player of the Match award in the ICC World Test Championship final between 2019 and 2021 after taking seven wickets, including five in the first innings.

In 2021, he was named Player of the Series during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and again took the Player of the Match award in the World Test Championship final.

That year, Jamieson became the highest-paid New Zealand player in the IPL auction.

In January 2022, he was included in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year at the ICC Annual Awards.

Personal life

Kyle Jamieson keeps his personal life mostly private but stays popular with fans. His career has had ups and downs, including injuries, while his side shows stability and focus outside cricket.

Family

Kyle Jamieson is married to Emma Hartland, who works as an advocate.

Finance

By May 2025, Jamieson’s net worth reached about 2 million US dollars.

Injuries

In February 2024, Jamieson faced a new stress fracture in his back, different from the one treated by surgery in 2023. This injury kept him off the field for the rest of the year.

Fans

Jamieson has around 157,000 followers on Instagram.