Kyle Alex Jamieson

Kyle Alex Jamieson

bowler

Full name:Kyle Alex Jamieson
Nationality:New Zealand
Date of Birth (Age):December 30, 1994 (31)
Height:203 cm
Hometown:Auckland, New Zealand
Jersey Number:12
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm fast-medium
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Delhi Capitals

New Zealand

Punjab Kings

Quetta Gladiators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches161313474364
Innings311213844164
Overs527.0100.444.21292.3321.1223.5
Balls------
Maidens16890346242
Runs1401511412375817141887
Wickets7214101685374
Avg19.4536.541.222.3632.3325.5
SR43.9143.1426.646.1636.3518.14
Eco2.655.079.292.95.338.43
BB11331146
4w300511
5w5001101
10w100200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches161313474364
Innings2265642535
Not outs323111419
Runs3728349980319415
Balls Faced639102331882315314
Avg19.5720.7524.518.492925.93
SR58.2181.37148.4852.07101.27132.16
Fours3267982234
Fifties100510
Sixies102025711
Highest512530676745
Hundreds000000

Kyle Alex Jamieson Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

25

PBKS

PBKS

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

155

CSK

CSK

159

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

142

KKR

KKR

147

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

Pakistan Super League

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

BAN

BAN

221

NZ

NZ

247

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

BAN

BAN

199

NZ

NZ

198

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong

BAN

BAN

265

NZ

NZ

210

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

140

NZ

NZ

(19 ov.) 61/6

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

The Oval, London

ENG

ENG

NZ

NZ

(77 ov.) 291/7

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

NZ

NZ

(84 ov.) 361/4

Kyle Jamieson News

View all

Want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Kyle Jamieson, then you are in luck, we have collected all the latest news about him: results of matches played and predictions of future matches, what records the player will bring to his team.

IND vs NZ | Twitter dazed as Jamieson jaffa gloriously bursts through gloomy Gill defence in Indore

IND vs NZ | Twitter dazed as Jamieson jaffa gloriously bursts through gloomy Gill defence in Indore

For a batsman averaging over 55 in ODI cricket, it almost always takes something special to get rid of them when playing on pristine batting surfaces. Unfortunately for Shubman Gill, the Indian skipper came up against one such delivery bowled by Kyle Jamieson in the third ODI in Indore.

Kyle Jamieson05:54 PM, 16 November, 2025

West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand start ODI leg with narrow win

Kyle Jamieson06:44 PM, 27 October, 2025

England tour of New Zealand | New Zealand add Blair Tickner to ODI squad for remaining games

Kyle Jamieson04:56 PM, 25 October, 2025

England tour of New Zealand | New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson out of ODI series with injury

Kyle Jamieson10:02 PM, 29 May, 2025

IPL Qualifier 1 | Twitter slams Kohli’s repeated mistake as he throws it away outside off yet again

International career

Kyle Alex Jamieson was born on December 30, 1994. He plays cricket for New Zealand. He started playing for the New Zealand national team in February 2020, with his first match against India. In May 2020, New Zealand Cricket gave him a central contract for the 2020–21 season. Jamieson played an important role in New Zealand’s win of the ICC World Test Championship from 2019 to 2021. In the final match, he took 5 wickets in the first innings and was named Player of the Match.

2019

  • Added to New Zealand's Test squad for the series against Australia (did not play).
  • Named in New Zealand's ODI squad for the series against India.

2020

  • ODI debut on February 8 against India at Auckland; named Player of the Match.
  • Test debut on February 21 against India at Wellington.
  • Took first five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the second Test match.
  • T20I debut on November 27 against West Indies at Auckland.

2021

  • Achieved the best Test match bowling figures of 11 wickets for 117 runs against Pakistan in January.
  • Played a key role in New Zealand winning the ICC World Test Championship (2019–2021). Named Man of the Match in the final after taking seven wickets, including five in the first innings.
  • Signed by Surrey County Cricket Club after the WTC final.
  • Selected for New Zealand’s squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in August.
  • Included in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2021.

2022

  • Continued to play for New Zealand in all formats, building on previous performances.

2023

  • Underwent surgery for a back injury (details noted but not specified here).

2024

  • Played first Test in February but suffered soreness.
  • Scans revealed a new stress fracture in his back, different from the 2023 injury.
  • Out of action for the rest of 2024 due to injury.

2025

  • Last recorded ODI match on March 9 against India at Dubai (DICS).
  • Last recorded T20I match on March 21 against Pakistan at Auckland.

Additional facts about Jamieson:

  • Right-arm fast-medium bowler and useful lower-order batsman.
  • Height: 6 feet 8 inches, the tallest player in New Zealand international cricket history.
  • Started as a batting all-rounder but switched to bowling in 2012 under coach Dayle Hadlee.

Match debuts and last appearances summary:

  • Test debut: New Zealand vs India, Wellington, February 21–24, 2020
  • Last Test: New Zealand vs South Africa, Mount Maunganui, February 4–7, 2024
  • ODI debut: New Zealand vs India, Auckland, February 8, 2020
  • Last ODI: New Zealand vs India, Dubai (DICS), March 9, 2025
  • T20I debut: New Zealand vs West Indies, Auckland, November 27, 2020
  • Last T20I: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Auckland, March 21, 2025

Leagues Participation

Kyle Jamieson has played in some of the world’s biggest cricket leagues. He took part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Indian Premier League

Kyle Jamieson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL 2021 season at 15 crore INR, making him the second-highest-paid player after Chris Morris. He debuted on April 9, 2021, against Mumbai Indians and took his first IPL wicket by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. Later, Chennai Super Kings picked him in the mini-auction before IPL 2023, but a back injury prevented him from playing that season. Jamieson was also listed in the IPL 2024 auction but was not bought by any team. In IPL 2025, he joined Punjab Kings (PBKS), replacing Locke Ferguson due to injury. For the 2026 season, he was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore. His arrival in Delhi follows a strong showing in the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he proved his fitness and readiness for the high-intensity tournament.

Year

Team

Notes

2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Second-highest-paid player; debuted April 9; first wicket Suryakumar Yadav

2023

Chennai Super Kings

Injured, missed entire season

2024

Went unsold in auction

2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Joined as replacement for injured Locke Ferguson

2026

Delhi Capitals

Kyle Jamieson was bought by Delhi Capitals at the auction for INR 2 crore

Pakistan Super League

Kyle Jamieson joined the Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season. His signing was confirmed during the PSL 2025 draft held on January 13 in Lahore. Along with Jamieson, two other New Zealand players, Mark Chapman and Finn Allen, were also signed by the Quetta Gladiators.

Year

Team

Notes

2025

Quetta Gladiators

Signed in PSL draft; joined alongside Mark Chapman and Finn Allen

Domestic career

Kyle Jamieson grew up playing sports in New Zealand and attended Auckland Grammar School. He was part of New Zealand’s squad for the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In his youth, he also trained as a basketball point guard but chose cricket because he was skilled as a fast bowler. Jamieson debuted in Twenty20 for Canterbury in December 2016 during the Super Smash tournament. In January 2019, he recorded six wickets for seven runs in a T20 match, one of the best bowling performances in New Zealand history, and ended that Super Smash season as the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in ten matches. In October 2020, Jamieson took a hat-trick in the Plunket Shield, showing strength in longer formats.

Though mainly seen as a Test bowler, Jamieson switched between Canterbury and Auckland during his domestic career. Injuries kept him out for much of 2023, but he returned late that year. In the 2024–25 Super Smash, Jamieson took 14 wickets in 12 games and helped Canterbury reach the final. His strong form led to a call-up for the Champions Trophy after Lockie Ferguson suffered an injury before the tournament.

Records and achievements

Kyle Jamieson reached several important milestones and earned notable awards in his career. His bowling performances and recognition in major events highlight his role in New Zealand cricket.

  • In 2019, during the 2018–19 Super Smash, Jamieson took six wickets for seven runs in a T20 match on January 1, setting the best bowling figures in New Zealand T20 history.
  • The same season, he became the top wicket-taker with 22 wickets across ten matches.
  • On February 23, 2020, Jamieson set a new record for most sixes in a Test debut by hitting four sixes against India, surpassing the previous mark held by Michael Clarke.
  • Jamieson earned the Player of the Match award in the ICC World Test Championship final between 2019 and 2021 after taking seven wickets, including five in the first innings.
  • In 2021, he was named Player of the Series during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and again took the Player of the Match award in the World Test Championship final.
  • That year, Jamieson became the highest-paid New Zealand player in the IPL auction.
  • In January 2022, he was included in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year at the ICC Annual Awards.

Personal life

Kyle Jamieson keeps his personal life mostly private but stays popular with fans. His career has had ups and downs, including injuries, while his side shows stability and focus outside cricket.

Family

Kyle Jamieson is married to Emma Hartland, who works as an advocate.

Finance

By May 2025, Jamieson’s net worth reached about 2 million US dollars.

Injuries

In February 2024, Jamieson faced a new stress fracture in his back, different from the one treated by surgery in 2023. This injury kept him off the field for the rest of the year.

Fans

Jamieson has around 157,000 followers on Instagram.

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