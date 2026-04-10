Matthew James Henry

Matthew James Henry

bowler

Full name:Matthew James Henry
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):December 14, 1991 (34)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Height:188 cm
Hometown:Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Jersey Number:13 (National), 43 (CSK)
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Chennai Super Kings

New Zealand

San Francisco Unicorns

Somerset

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches21751396158121
Innings417312179154117
Overs853.1658.346.03443.51332.0412.5
Balls------
Maidens1745118001044
Runs268934073641026968453496
Wickets7213015437255141
Avg37.3426.224.2623.4926.8424.79
SR71.0930.3918.447.2831.3417.56
Eco3.155.177.912.985.138.46
BB9531264
4w410035133
5w1202240
10w000300

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches21751396158121
Innings273131288365
Not outs6101212226
Runs462236102170736512
Balls Faced61825562727683329
Avg2211.23520.2812.0613.12
SR74.7592.54166.6679.57107.76155.62
Fours662022776428
Fifties400900
Sixies1090633235
Highest724810814844
Hundreds000000

Matthew James Henry Schedule & Results

County Championship

Indian Premier League

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

192

KKR

KKR

160

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

155

CSK

CSK

159

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

T20 Blast

ResultSomerset vs Hampshire

Somerset vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

160

HAM

HAM

158

ResultWarwickshire vs Somerset

Warwickshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

189

SOM

SOM

193

ResultGlamorgan vs Somerset

Glamorgan vs Somerset

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

175

SOM

SOM

171

ResultSomerset vs Glamorgan

Somerset vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

202

GLA

GLA

203

ResultGloucestershire vs Somerset

Gloucestershire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

GLO

138

SOM

SOM

137

ResultSomerset vs Warwickshire

Somerset vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

215

WAR

WAR

216

ResultSomerset vs Gloucestershire

Somerset vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

194

GLO

GLO

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Somerset

Worcestershire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

180

SOM

SOM

144

UpcomingNorthamptonshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

SOM

SOM

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

140

NZ

NZ

(19 ov.) 61/6

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

The Oval, London

ENG

ENG

NZ

NZ

(77 ov.) 291/7

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

NZ

NZ

(84 ov.) 361/4

Major League Cricket

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 70/1

SAN

SAN

150

ResultTexas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

152

SAN

SAN

153

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

139

TEX

TEX

161

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

192

SEA

SEA

191

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

193

WAS

WAS

190

ResultWashington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

(7 ov.) 40/3

SAN

SAN

126

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

NEW

NEW

UpcomingMi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SAN

SAN

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

LOS

LOS

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

SAN

SAN

One-Day Cup

Matt Henry News

View all

Want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Matt Henry, then you are in luck, we have collected all the latest news about him: results of matches played and predictions of future matches.

Why Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips Were Left Out of New Zealands Playing XI

Why Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips Were Left Out of New Zealands Playing XI

New Zealand has made two changes in the third Test against England. Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips did not make it to the playing XI, even after being the key players. Both of them suffered injuries in the previous game, which now keeps them out of the last match.

Matt Henry05:23 PM, 24 June, 2026

Twitter Can't Keep Calm as Matt Henry Matches Jasprit Bumrah's Ranking Milestone

Matt Henry03:20 PM, 26 February, 2026

Watch, T20 World Cup | Henry starts proceedings in style to castle Nissanka in first ball of chase

Matt Henry01:59 PM, 10 February, 2026

AI Simulation, New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates | Santner leads from front as New Zealand seal Chepauk contest

Matt Henry05:56 PM, 29 January, 2026

4th T20I Turns Nightmare as Abhishek Sharma Enters Unwanted Record List

International career

Matthew James Henry was born on 14 December 1991. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who plays for Canterbury and the New Zealand national team. Henry played an important part in the New Zealand squad that won the 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship. He was also included in the teams that finished as runners-up in the Cricket World Cup finals in 2015 and 2019, and in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Henry studied at St Joseph’s School in Papanui and St Bede’s College in Christchurch. Later, he completed his sixth form studies at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich, England, where he attended on a one-year scholarship.

  • 2014
    • January 31: Made ODI debut vs India at Wellington (5th ODI).
    • December 4: Made T20I debut vs Pakistan at Dubai (DICS).
  • 2015
    • May 21-25: Test debut vs England at Lord’s.
    • Selected as a replacement for Adam Milne in the 2015 Cricket World Cup semi-final vs South Africa.
    • Played in the 2015 Cricket World Cup final vs Australia, took wickets of David Warner and Michael Clarke.
  • 2016
    • Set New Zealand’s highest 9th wicket ODI partnership (84 runs) with Jimmy Neesham against India.
  • 2018
    • May: Awarded a new contract for the 2018–19 season by New Zealand Cricket.
  • 2019
    • April: Named in New Zealand’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
    • July 3: Played 50th ODI vs England.
    • In the 2019 World Cup semi-final, took 3 wickets for 37 against India and was named player of the match.
  • 2022
    • February: Took first five-wicket haul in Test cricket with 7/23 vs South Africa.
  • 2023
    • March: Named in New Zealand’s ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan tour.
    • April 14: Took a T20I hat-trick vs Pakistan, becoming the fourth New Zealand player to do so.
  • 2024
    • May: Named in New Zealand’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
    • December 14-17: Played last Test match vs England at Hamilton.
  • 2025
    • March 5: Played last ODI vs South Africa at Lahore.
    • January 2: Played last T20I vs Sri Lanka at Nelson.

Leagues Participation

Kumar Kartikeya has played in several major cricket leagues around the world. He took part in the Indian Premier League, where many top players compete. He also played in the Major League Cricket and the Men’s Hundred tournaments. In 2023 and 2024, Kartikeya represented the Welsh Fire team.

Indian Premier League

Matt Henry was first bought by Chennai Super Kings in 2014 and 2015 but did not play any matches for them. Later, Kings XI Punjab signed him in 2017 for INR 5 million. In 2024, he joined Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement player and appeared in three games by April.

In 2025, Matt Henry continued to play for the “Lakhnau Super Giants,” where he established himself as a reliable bowler on the new ball. In the 2026 season, Henry returned to his first IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who acquired him for INR 2 crore at the December 2025 auction.

Year

Team

Notes

2014–2015

Chennai Super Kings

Signed but did not play any matches

2017

Kings XI Punjab

Bought for INR 5 million

2024

Lucknow Super Giants

Joined as replacement for David Willey, played 3 games

2025

Lucknow Super Giants

Retained

2026

Chennai Super Kings

Bought for INR 2 crore in the auction

Major League Cricket

Matt Henry was part of the San Francisco Unicorns team in 2024. The league is growing quickly and attracts top players from around the world. Australia’s captain Pat Cummins also joined the Unicorns with other international players like Finn Allen and Corey Anderson.

Year

Team

Notes

2024

San Francisco Unicorns

Played alongside Pat Cummins and Finn Allen

Men’s Hundred

In 2023, Matt Henry played two matches for the Welsh Fire and took three wickets. Welsh Fire competes in The Hundred tournament, which held its second season in 2024.

Year

Team

Notes

2023–2024

Welsh Fire

Played 2 matches, took 3 wickets

Domestic career

Matt Henry has played domestic cricket for Canterbury in New Zealand since 2011, debuting in the Plunket Shield against Wellington. He spent time in English county cricket, representing Worcestershire in 2016 and Derbyshire during the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast. Henry joined Kent in 2018 as their overseas player and made a strong impact, including a ten-wicket haul against Durham and earning his Kent cap. He returned to Kent for the 2022 season. In 2017, Henry was bought by Kings XI Punjab for the IPL after previously signing with Chennai Super Kings but not playing. Though selected for the Edinburgh Rocks in the canceled 2019 Euro T20 Slam, Henry later signed with Somerset in 2023, where he led wickets and secured the T20 title by taking the winning wicket in the final. He re-signed with Somerset for the first half of the 2025 season.

Records and achievements

Matt Henry has earned a solid place in New Zealand cricket history through key performances and team successes. He contributed to major victories and set personal milestones in international tournaments.

  • 2015: Played in the Cricket World Cup final, helping New Zealand reach the runner-up position.
  • 2019: Again part of the New Zealand squad that finished as runners-up in the Cricket World Cup final.
  • 2019–2021: Member of the New Zealand team that won the ICC World Test Championship.
  • 2023: Took a historic five-wicket haul against India in the Cricket World Cup group stage, becoming the first player to achieve this feat in World Cup history.
  • As of March 2025: Holds the record for most wickets taken by a New Zealand player in ICC World Cups, with 10 wickets at an average of 16.70.

Personal life

Matt Henry keeps his personal life mostly private but shares close ties with his family and hometown. Over the years, he has built a solid career and a growing fan base while managing his commitments both on and off the field.

Family

Matt Henry’s father is Jeff Henry and his mother is Lyn Henry. He has a brother named Ken Henry. Information about his spouse or children is not publicly available.

Finance

By 2025, Matt Henry’s estimated fortune is between $3 and $4 million.

Scandals

In March 2025, Henry faced a shoulder injury during the semi-final against South Africa, which put his participation in the World Cup final against India on March 9 in doubt.

Fans

Matt Henry has a loyal following, with over 62,000 fans following him on Instagram.

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