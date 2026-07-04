Angus McKenzie

Angus McKenzie

bowler

Full name:Angus McKenzie
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111216
Innings181116
Overs265.064.241.5
Balls---
Maidens8811
Runs615357300
Wickets171015
Avg36.1735.720
SR93.5238.616.73
Eco2.325.547.17
BB434
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111216
Innings1699
Not outs224
Runs16512446
Balls Faced35917347
Avg11.7817.719.2
SR45.9671.6797.87
Fours1683
Fifties000
Sixies542
Highest403412
Hundreds000

Another Players

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish

Henry, Matt

Henry, Matt

Hay, Matthew

Hay, Matthew

Holder, Jason

Holder, Jason