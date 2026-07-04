Angus McKenzie
bowler
|Full name:
|Angus McKenzie
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|12
|16
|Innings
|18
|11
|16
|Overs
|265.0
|64.2
|41.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|88
|1
|1
|Runs
|615
|357
|300
|Wickets
|17
|10
|15
|Avg
|36.17
|35.7
|20
|SR
|93.52
|38.6
|16.73
|Eco
|2.32
|5.54
|7.17
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|12
|16
|Innings
|16
|9
|9
|Not outs
|2
|2
|4
|Runs
|165
|124
|46
|Balls Faced
|359
|173
|47
|Avg
|11.78
|17.71
|9.2
|SR
|45.96
|71.67
|97.87
|Fours
|16
|8
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|4
|2
|Highest
|40
|34
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0