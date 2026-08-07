Rishabh Chouhan

Rishabh Chouhan

batsman

Full name:Rishabh Chouhan
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Madhya Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches316
Innings11
Overs3.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs264
Wickets01
Avg04
SR06
Eco8.664
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches316
Innings213
Not outs12
Runs22189
Balls Faced24151
Avg2217.18
SR91.66125.16
Fours115
Fifties01
Sixies19
Highest1463
Hundreds00

Another Players

Solanki, Aman Bharat

Solanki, Aman Bharat

Sahani, Parth

Sahani, Parth

Solanki, Sagar

Solanki, Sagar

Kartikeya, Kumar

Kartikeya, Kumar

Agarwal, Anubhav Santosh

Agarwal, Anubhav Santosh

Gawli, Harsh Prakas

Gawli, Harsh Prakas

Mantri, Himanshu

Mantri, Himanshu

Yadav, Ravi

Yadav, Ravi

Thakur, Rakesh

Thakur, Rakesh

Iyer, Venkatesh

Iyer, Venkatesh