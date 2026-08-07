Rishabh Chouhan
batsman
|Full name:
|Rishabh Chouhan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|16
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|26
|4
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|4
|SR
|0
|6
|Eco
|8.66
|4
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|16
|Innings
|2
|13
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|22
|189
|Balls Faced
|24
|151
|Avg
|22
|17.18
|SR
|91.66
|125.16
|Fours
|1
|15
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|1
|9
|Highest
|14
|63
|Hundreds
|0
|0