Rochelle Sherlene Quyn
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rochelle Sherlene Quyn
|Nationality:
|Qatar
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|22
|Overs
|78.3
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|2
|Runs
|430
|Wickets
|15
|Avg
|28.66
|SR
|31.4
|Eco
|5.47
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|18
|Not outs
|4
|Runs
|55
|Balls Faced
|143
|Avg
|3.92
|SR
|38.46
|Fours
|4
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|9
|Hundreds
|0