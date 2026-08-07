Rochelle Sherlene Quyn

Rochelle Sherlene Quyn

all rounder

Full name:Rochelle Sherlene Quyn
Nationality:Qatar
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches24
Innings22
Overs78.3
Balls-
Maidens2
Runs430
Wickets15
Avg28.66
SR31.4
Eco5.47
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches24
Innings18
Not outs4
Runs55
Balls Faced143
Avg3.92
SR38.46
Fours4
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest9
Hundreds0

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