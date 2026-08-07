Shahreen Nawab Nawab Khan Bahadur

Shahreen Nawab Nawab Khan Bahadur

batsman

Full name:Shahreen Nawab Nawab Khan Bahadur
Nationality:Qatar
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches26
Innings13
Overs26.1
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs177
Wickets8
Avg22.12
SR19.62
Eco6.76
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches26
Innings25
Not outs1
Runs270
Balls Faced405
Avg11.25
SR66.66
Fours33
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest104
Hundreds1

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