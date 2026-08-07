Shahreen Nawab Nawab Khan Bahadur
batsman
|Full name:
|Shahreen Nawab Nawab Khan Bahadur
|Nationality:
|Qatar
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|13
|Overs
|26.1
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|177
|Wickets
|8
|Avg
|22.12
|SR
|19.62
|Eco
|6.76
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|25
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|270
|Balls Faced
|405
|Avg
|11.25
|SR
|66.66
|Fours
|33
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|104
|Hundreds
|1