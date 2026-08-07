Sabeeja Adiyeri Panayan

Sabeeja Adiyeri Panayan

all rounder

Full name:Sabeeja Adiyeri Panayan
Nationality:Qatar
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches16
Innings15
Overs41.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs289
Wickets5
Avg57.8
SR49.2
Eco7.04
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches16
Innings12
Not outs6
Runs50
Balls Faced96
Avg8.33
SR52.08
Fours3
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest23
Hundreds0

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