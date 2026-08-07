Sabeeja Adiyeri Panayan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sabeeja Adiyeri Panayan
|Nationality:
|Qatar
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|15
|Overs
|41.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|289
|Wickets
|5
|Avg
|57.8
|SR
|49.2
|Eco
|7.04
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|12
|Not outs
|6
|Runs
|50
|Balls Faced
|96
|Avg
|8.33
|SR
|52.08
|Fours
|3
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|23
|Hundreds
|0