Romeo Nath
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Romeo Nath
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|118
|118
|Balls Faced
|128
|128
|Avg
|19.66
|19.66
|SR
|92.18
|92.18
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|38
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0