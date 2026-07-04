Romeo Nath

Romeo Nath

wicket keeper

Full name:Romeo Nath
Nationality:Turkiye
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Istanbul Ksk

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs11
Runs118118
Balls Faced128128
Avg19.6619.66
SR92.1892.18
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies66
Highest3838
Hundreds00

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