Mohammad Ilyas Ataullah
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Ilyas Ataullah
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|12.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|104
|104
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|34.66
|34.66
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|8.66
|8.66
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|91
|91
|Balls Faced
|69
|69
|Avg
|18.2
|18.2
|SR
|131.88
|131.88
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|26
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0