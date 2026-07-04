Mohammad Ilyas Ataullah

Mohammad Ilyas Ataullah

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Ilyas Ataullah
Nationality:Turkiye
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Istanbul Ksk

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings55
Overs12.012.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs104104
Wickets33
Avg34.6634.66
SR2424
Eco8.668.66
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs22
Runs9191
Balls Faced6969
Avg18.218.2
SR131.88131.88
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest2626
Hundreds00

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