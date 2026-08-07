Ronan Henry McDonald
bowler
|Full name:
|Ronan Henry McDonald
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|4
|1
|Overs
|56.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|0
|Runs
|202
|21
|Wickets
|5
|1
|Avg
|40.4
|21
|SR
|67.2
|12
|Eco
|3.6
|10.5
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|4
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|29
|0
|Balls Faced
|65
|0
|Avg
|14.5
|0
|SR
|44.61
|0
|Fours
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0