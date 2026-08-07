Ronan Henry McDonald

Ronan Henry McDonald

bowler

Full name:Ronan Henry McDonald

Teams

2023 Teams

Toombul

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches21
Innings41
Overs56.02.0
Balls--
Maidens130
Runs20221
Wickets51
Avg40.421
SR67.212
Eco3.610.5
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches21
Innings40
Not outs20
Runs290
Balls Faced650
Avg14.50
SR44.610
Fours40
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest180
Hundreds00

Another Players

Gibson, Ryan

Gibson, Ryan

Malone, Devlin

Malone, Devlin

Sadar, Hassan

Sadar, Hassan

Wilson, Sam

Wilson, Sam

Eales, Elijah

Eales, Elijah

Malone, Thomas

Malone, Thomas

Renshaw, Matthew

Renshaw, Matthew

Balkin, Thomas

Balkin, Thomas

Webster, Jack

Webster, Jack

Grewal, Addy

Grewal, Addy