Saad Khan

Saad Khan

all rounder

Full name:Saad Khan
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Bahawalpur Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches30148
Innings1861
Overs76.425.41.0
Balls---
Maidens510
Runs30016513
Wickets831
Avg37.55513
SR57.551.336
Eco3.916.4213
BB311
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches30148
Innings47147
Not outs401
Runs1848188154
Balls Faced3278252135
Avg42.9713.4225.66
SR56.3774.6114.07
Fours2352413
Fifties1100
Sixies1202
Highest1613440
Hundreds400

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