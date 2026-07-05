Saad Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Saad Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|30
|14
|8
|Innings
|18
|6
|1
|Overs
|76.4
|25.4
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|1
|0
|Runs
|300
|165
|13
|Wickets
|8
|3
|1
|Avg
|37.5
|55
|13
|SR
|57.5
|51.33
|6
|Eco
|3.91
|6.42
|13
|BB
|3
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|30
|14
|8
|Innings
|47
|14
|7
|Not outs
|4
|0
|1
|Runs
|1848
|188
|154
|Balls Faced
|3278
|252
|135
|Avg
|42.97
|13.42
|25.66
|SR
|56.37
|74.6
|114.07
|Fours
|235
|24
|13
|Fifties
|11
|0
|0
|Sixies
|12
|0
|2
|Highest
|161
|34
|40
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0