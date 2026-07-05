Sachin SurenderSingh Hooda

Sachin SurenderSingh Hooda

batsman

Full name:Sachin SurenderSingh Hooda
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):August 27, 1988 (34)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Hometown:Dhamar, Haryana, India

Teams

2023 Teams

Indore Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches5
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches5
Innings5
Not outs0
Runs117
Balls Faced131
Avg23.4
SR89.31
Fours9
Fifties1
Sixies4
Highest56
Hundreds0

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