Sachin SurenderSingh Hooda
batsman
|Full name:
|Sachin SurenderSingh Hooda
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|August 27, 1988 (34)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Virgo
|Hometown:
|Dhamar, Haryana, India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|117
|Balls Faced
|131
|Avg
|23.4
|SR
|89.31
|Fours
|9
|Fifties
|1
|Sixies
|4
|Highest
|56
|Hundreds
|0