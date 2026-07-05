Salman Bin Nazar
bowler
|Full name:
|Salman Bin Nazar
|Nationality:
|Canada
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|1
|11
|11
|Innings
|8
|2
|10
|11
|Overs
|28.0
|12.0
|77.3
|34.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|3
|10
|1
|Runs
|173
|51
|347
|211
|Wickets
|14
|0
|15
|14
|Avg
|12.35
|0
|23.13
|15.07
|SR
|12
|0
|31
|14.57
|Eco
|6.17
|4.25
|4.47
|6.2
|BB
|3
|0
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|1
|11
|11
|Innings
|1
|1
|7
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Runs
|10
|60
|79
|10
|Balls Faced
|9
|76
|108
|11
|Avg
|10
|60
|19.75
|5
|SR
|111.11
|78.94
|73.14
|90.9
|Fours
|1
|6
|4
|1
|Fifties
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|60
|55
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0