Salman Bin Nazar

Salman Bin Nazar

bowler

Full name:Salman Bin Nazar
Nationality:Canada

Teams

2023 Teams

New England Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches811111
Innings821011
Overs28.012.077.334.0
Balls----
Maidens13101
Runs17351347211
Wickets1401514
Avg12.35023.1315.07
SR1203114.57
Eco6.174.254.476.2
BB3033
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches811111
Innings1173
Not outs0031
Runs10607910
Balls Faced97610811
Avg106019.755
SR111.1178.9473.1490.9
Fours1641
Fifties0110
Sixies0200
Highest10605510
Hundreds0000

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