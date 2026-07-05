Rayyankhan Pathan

Rayyankhan Pathan

bowler

Full name:Rayyankhan Pathan
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11111411
Innings11271
Overs6.02.027.035.42.0
Balls-----
Maidens00410
Runs50248024924
Wickets203100
Avg25026.6624.90
SR1805421.40
Eco8.33122.966.9812
BB20340
4w00010
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11111411
Innings11121411
Not outs02002
Runs246321248463
Balls Faced928733297287
Avg251.4410.517.7151.44
SR22.22161.3263.6383.5161.32
Fours04823348
Fifties03003
Sixies0211721
Highest21071349107
Hundreds01001

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