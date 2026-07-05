Rayyankhan Pathan
bowler
|Full name:
|Rayyankhan Pathan
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|1
|14
|11
|Innings
|1
|1
|2
|7
|1
|Overs
|6.0
|2.0
|27.0
|35.4
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Runs
|50
|24
|80
|249
|24
|Wickets
|2
|0
|3
|10
|0
|Avg
|25
|0
|26.66
|24.9
|0
|SR
|18
|0
|54
|21.4
|0
|Eco
|8.33
|12
|2.96
|6.98
|12
|BB
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|1
|14
|11
|Innings
|1
|11
|2
|14
|11
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|2
|463
|21
|248
|463
|Balls Faced
|9
|287
|33
|297
|287
|Avg
|2
|51.44
|10.5
|17.71
|51.44
|SR
|22.22
|161.32
|63.63
|83.5
|161.32
|Fours
|0
|48
|2
|33
|48
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Sixies
|0
|21
|1
|7
|21
|Highest
|2
|107
|13
|49
|107
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1