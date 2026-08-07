Saurabh Sureshnath Dubey

Saurabh Sureshnath Dubey

bowler

Full name:Saurabh Sureshnath Dubey
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Kanpur Superstar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches993
Innings542
Overs16.516.02.0
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs727616
Wickets120
Avg72380
SR101480
Eco4.274.758
BB120
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches993
Innings1692
Not outs002
Runs27626645
Balls Faced56835219
Avg17.2529.550
SR48.5975.56236.84
Fours29282
Fifties120
Sixies1274
Highest509338
Hundreds000

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Singh, Satnam

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Yadav, Ansh

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Vivek

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