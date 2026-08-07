Saurabh Sureshnath Dubey
bowler
|Full name:
|Saurabh Sureshnath Dubey
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|3
|Innings
|5
|4
|2
|Overs
|16.5
|16.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|72
|76
|16
|Wickets
|1
|2
|0
|Avg
|72
|38
|0
|SR
|101
|48
|0
|Eco
|4.27
|4.75
|8
|BB
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|3
|Innings
|16
|9
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|276
|266
|45
|Balls Faced
|568
|352
|19
|Avg
|17.25
|29.55
|0
|SR
|48.59
|75.56
|236.84
|Fours
|29
|28
|2
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|12
|7
|4
|Highest
|50
|93
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0