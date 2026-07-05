Shahrukh Khan News View all For those who want to learn more about cricketer Shahrukh Khan, all the latest information about him is available here: from past match results to his participation in tournaments. RCB vs GT | Twitter and Green in awe as flashy Kohli's bullet hit dispatches scrambling Shahrukh The margins are as slim as they get in the IPL where elite professional athletes are lurking at every opportunity to punish any minuscule error. Virat Kohli was sharp on his feet at the Chinnaswamy to end Shahrukh Khan's knock and his feat earned the veteran some serious plaudits from Cameron Green. Shahrukh Khan IPL 2024 Dramaverse | The Real Divas of Mannat Season 1 Episode 1 – Dhoni Theatrics sideline Bunny Bangalore Shahrukh Khan IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS | Who said what ft. KL Rahul, Sikandar Raza Shahrukh Khan IPL 2023 | Punjab Kings - Aiming beyond playoffs Shahrukh Khan IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

International career

Shahrukh Khan is still waiting for his chance to play for India in international cricket. He was included in the Indian squad for a T20I series against the West Indies in January 2022, but he didn’t get a chance to play in any of the matches. Here is a timeline of his international career:

January 2022: Included as a standby player for India’s T20I series against the West Indies, but did not play in any match.

Khan has not made his international debut yet, and remains uncapped by India.

Leagues Participation

Shahrukh Khan has played in several cricket leagues, including the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been a consistent performer in both, excelling as both a batsman and a bowler.

Tamil Nadu Premier League

Shahrukh Khan has been a standout player in the TNPL. Playing for the Lyca Kovai Kings, he has shown his skills with both bat and ball in multiple seasons, contributing to his team's success.

Year Team Runs Scored Wickets Taken Strike Rate 2023 Lyca Kovai Kings 324 17 150.6 2024 Lyca Kovai Kings - 12 - 2022 Lyca Kovai Kings - 11 - 2021 Lyca Kovai Kings - - -

Indian Premier League

Shahrukh Khan started his IPL career with Punjab Kings in 2021. After three years with the team, he was bought by Gujarat Titans for the 2024 season. He has been a reliable player with a strong batting record.

Year Team Salary Matches Played Runs Scored Strike Rate Highest Score Details 2021 Punjab Kings (PBKS) ₹5.25 Crore 33 426 134.81 47 runs off 36 balls vs CSK Made IPL debut on 12th April 2021 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium. 2022 Punjab Kings (PBKS) ₹9 Crore - - - - Retained by PBKS for IPL 2022 season. 2024 Gujarat Titans ₹7.40 Crore - - - - Picked by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 auction. 2025 Gujarat Titans ₹4 Crore - - - - Will play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Domestic career

Shahrukh Khan started his cricket journey at a young age. He played in under-12 tournaments before joining the Tamil Nadu under-13 team in 2007. His progress continued through the under-16 and under-19 teams, with his debut for the Tamil Nadu under-19s in 2011. Shahrukh first played for the Tamil Nadu senior team in 2014. In the same year, he made an impact in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 21 runs off 8 balls against Goa. In 2021, he played a crucial role in Tamil Nadu’s victory, scoring an unbeaten 40 runs in the quarter-final against Himachal Pradesh. Shahrukh’s debut in first-class cricket came in December 2018, during the Ranji Trophy against Kerala. In January 2022, he was named a standby player for India's T20I squad. In 2024, Shahrukh became the captain of Tamil Nadu for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-2025.

Shahrukh began his List A career in 2014 with a match against Goa. Since then, he has played 33 List A matches, scoring 737 runs with a strike rate of 128. In first-class cricket, he made his debut for Tamil Nadu in December 2018 during the Ranji Trophy. He has played 8 first-class matches and scored 516 runs.

Records and achievements

Shahrukh Khan has set many records and earned several titles throughout his cricket career. Here are his key achievements:

2021–22 Ranji Trophy: Scored 194 runs for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the opening round.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Helped Tamil Nadu win the tournament with an unbeaten 40 runs off 19 balls in the quarterfinal against Himachal Pradesh.

Junior Chennai Super Kings Tournament 2012: Awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the first season.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020–21: Part of the Tamil Nadu team that won the trophy.

2019–20 Domestic Season: Contributed to Tamil Nadu’s runner-up finishes in both 20-over and 50-over domestic tournaments.

Personal life

Shahrukh Khan has a personal life that blends family, cricket, and growing fame.

Family

Shahrukh was named after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, thanks to his aunt, who is a big fan of the actor. His father, Masood Khan, played club cricket in Chennai's second division, while his mother, Lubina Khan, owns a boutique. Shahrukh also has a brother, Akram Khan, who plays cricket in the fourth division.

Finance

As of 2024, Shahrukh Khan's net worth is $5 million. This places him among the richest cricketers in India.

Favorite Celebrities

Shahrukh's favorite actor is Rajnikanth, a popular South Indian star. He also looks up to cricketers like Kane Williamson and Inzamam-ul-Haq for their skills.

Cars and House

There is no available information about Shahrukh's house or cars.

Scandals

Shahrukh Khan has not been involved in any scandals.

Fans

Shahrukh is gaining a strong fanbase due to his performances in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and Indian Premier League (IPL). While he hasn't reached the fame of cricketers like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, his talent is gaining attention. His Instagram following is nearing 200k, which shows his growing popularity.