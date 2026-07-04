Shamsullah Ehsan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shamsullah Ehsan
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|7.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|66
|66
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|22
|22
|SR
|14
|14
|Eco
|9.42
|9.42
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|16
|Balls Faced
|38
|38
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|42.1
|42.1
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0