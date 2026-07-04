Shamsullah Ehsan

Shamsullah Ehsan

all rounder

Full name:Shamsullah Ehsan
Nationality:Turkiye
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Istanbul Ksk

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Overs7.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6666
Wickets33
Avg2222
SR1414
Eco9.429.42
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs1616
Balls Faced3838
Avg44
SR42.142.1
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00

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