Shanu Saini
bowler
|Full name:
|Shanu Saini
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|9
|Innings
|3
|8
|Overs
|29.0
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|133
|175
|Wickets
|2
|6
|Avg
|66.5
|29.16
|SR
|87
|26
|Eco
|4.58
|6.73
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|9
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|2
|5
|Avg
|0
|1
|SR
|100
|40
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0