Shanu Saini

Shanu Saini

bowler

Full name:Shanu Saini
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Kanpur Superstar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches39
Innings38
Overs29.026.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs133175
Wickets26
Avg66.529.16
SR8726
Eco4.586.73
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches39
Innings12
Not outs10
Runs22
Balls Faced25
Avg01
SR10040
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

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