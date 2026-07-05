Shashwat Kohli
bowler
|Full name:
|Shashwat Kohli
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|0
|Overs
|31.0
|16.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|174
|108
|0
|Wickets
|1
|4
|0
|Avg
|174
|27
|0
|SR
|186
|24
|0
|Eco
|5.61
|6.75
|0
|BB
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|6
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|104
|66
|51
|Balls Faced
|311
|148
|66
|Avg
|14.85
|11
|7.28
|SR
|33.44
|44.59
|77.27
|Fours
|13
|8
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|35
|28
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0