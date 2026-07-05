Shashwat Kohli

Shashwat Kohli

bowler

Full name:Shashwat Kohli
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Seattle Thunderbolts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches477
Innings550
Overs31.016.00
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs1741080
Wickets140
Avg174270
SR186240
Eco5.616.750
BB120
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches477
Innings767
Not outs000
Runs1046651
Balls Faced31114866
Avg14.85117.28
SR33.4444.5977.27
Fours1386
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest352822
Hundreds000

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