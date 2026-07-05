Shiekh Rasik Bin Hamid
batsman
|Full name:
|Shiekh Rasik Bin Hamid
|Nationality:
|Hungary
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|5.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|23
|23
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|11.5
|11.5
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|4.6
|4.6
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|78
|78
|Balls Faced
|45
|45
|Avg
|78
|78
|SR
|173.33
|173.33
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|53
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0