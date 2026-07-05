Shiekh Rasik Bin Hamid

Shiekh Rasik Bin Hamid

batsman

Full name:Shiekh Rasik Bin Hamid
Nationality:Hungary
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Hungary

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs5.05.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs2323
Wickets22
Avg11.511.5
SR1515
Eco4.64.6
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs7878
Balls Faced4545
Avg7878
SR173.33173.33
Fours44
Fifties11
Sixies66
Highest5353
Hundreds00

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