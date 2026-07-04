Shivali Shrikant Shinde
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Shivali Shrikant Shinde
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|23 June 1996 (27)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Gemini
|Hometown:
|Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India
|Jersey Number:
|7
|Batting Style:
|Right-handed Batsman(Wicket Keeper)
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|1
|Overs
|0.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|19
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|426
|Balls Faced
|416
|Avg
|23.66
|SR
|102.4
|Fours
|54
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|47
|Hundreds
|0