Shivali Shrikant Shinde

Shivali Shrikant Shinde

wicket keeper

Full name:Shivali Shrikant Shinde
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):23 June 1996 (27)
Zodiac Sign:Gemini
Hometown:Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India
Jersey Number:7
Batting Style:Right-handed Batsman(Wicket Keeper)
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2023 Teams

Up Warriorz Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches22
Innings1
Overs0.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches22
Innings19
Not outs1
Runs426
Balls Faced416
Avg23.66
SR102.4
Fours54
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest47
Hundreds0

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