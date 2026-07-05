Simranjit Singh

Simranjit Singh

batsman

Full name:Simranjit Singh
Nationality:Italy
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Italy

Kings Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs88
Balls Faced99
Avg88
SR88.8888.88
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

Another Players

Habib, Ullah

Habib, Ullah

Singh, Harmanjeet

Singh, Harmanjeet

Fraz, Raza

Fraz, Raza

Lal, Monu

Lal, Monu

Reddy, Naren

Reddy, Naren

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Lal, Kuldeep

Lal, Kuldeep

Singh, Jaipal

Singh, Jaipal

Nimesh, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru

Nimesh, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru

Shaikh, Irfan

Shaikh, Irfan