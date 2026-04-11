Sk Rasheed

Sk Rasheed

batsman

Full name:Sk Rasheed
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Andhra

Chennai Super Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches534
Innings013
Overs03.06.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs02950
Wickets001
Avg0050
SR0036
Eco09.668.33
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches534
Innings1033
Not outs001
Runs2111456
Balls Faced5523150
Avg21.14.6628
SR38.2245.16112
Fours2215
Fifties100
Sixies000
Highest561037
Hundreds000

Sk Rasheed Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

Another Players

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Jadeja, Ravindra

Jadeja, Ravindra

Kumar, B Santosh

Kumar, B Santosh

Reddy, Naren

Reddy, Naren

Reddy, Yeddala Girish Kumar

Reddy, Yeddala Girish Kumar

Tarun, Sanaboyina

Tarun, Sanaboyina

Varma, B.Munish

Varma, B.Munish

Kumar, Prasanth

Kumar, Prasanth

Akhil, Shambu

Akhil, Shambu

Ayyappa, Bandaru

Ayyappa, Bandaru