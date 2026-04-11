Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
batsman
|Full name:
|Sk Rasheed
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|3
|4
|Innings
|0
|1
|3
|Overs
|0
|3.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|29
|50
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|50
|SR
|0
|0
|36
|Eco
|0
|9.66
|8.33
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|3
|4
|Innings
|10
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|211
|14
|56
|Balls Faced
|552
|31
|50
|Avg
|21.1
|4.66
|28
|SR
|38.22
|45.16
|112
|Fours
|22
|1
|5
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|56
|10
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189