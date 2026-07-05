Sohag Gazi
bowler
|Full name:
|Sohag Gazi
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|20
|10
|105
|144
|103
|Innings
|18
|19
|10
|172
|140
|101
|Overs
|525.1
|153.1
|35.0
|4059.2
|1160.1
|321.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|66
|12
|1
|735
|66
|7
|Runs
|1599
|722
|299
|12276
|5372
|2374
|Wickets
|38
|22
|4
|355
|159
|72
|Avg
|42.07
|32.81
|74.75
|34.58
|33.78
|32.97
|SR
|82.92
|41.77
|52.5
|68.6
|43.77
|26.77
|Eco
|3.04
|4.71
|8.54
|3.02
|4.63
|7.38
|BB
|9
|4
|1
|11
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|13
|2
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|22
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|20
|10
|105
|144
|103
|Innings
|16
|16
|7
|162
|118
|55
|Not outs
|1
|4
|3
|6
|18
|16
|Runs
|325
|184
|57
|4570
|2051
|413
|Balls Faced
|529
|213
|59
|5333
|2124
|396
|Avg
|21.66
|15.33
|14.25
|29.29
|20.51
|10.58
|SR
|61.43
|86.38
|96.61
|85.69
|96.56
|104.29
|Fours
|32
|18
|3
|486
|159
|30
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|20
|6
|1
|Sixies
|11
|4
|1
|172
|77
|13
|Highest
|101
|30
|24
|146
|89
|52
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0