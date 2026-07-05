Sohag Gazi

Sohag Gazi

bowler

Full name:Sohag Gazi
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches102010105144103
Innings181910172140101
Overs525.1153.135.04059.21160.1321.2
Balls------
Maidens66121735667
Runs15997222991227653722374
Wickets3822435515972
Avg42.0732.8174.7534.5833.7832.97
SR82.9241.7752.568.643.7726.77
Eco3.044.718.543.024.637.38
BB9411153
4w1101320
5w2002220
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches102010105144103
Innings1616716211855
Not outs14361816
Runs3251845745702051413
Balls Faced5292135953332124396
Avg21.6615.3314.2529.2920.5110.58
SR61.4386.3896.6185.6996.56104.29
Fours3218348615930
Fifties0002061
Sixies11411727713
Highest10130241468952
Hundreds100900

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