Sumit Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Sumit Singh
|Nationality:
|Finland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|39
|39
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|39
|39
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|9.75
|9.75
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|9
|9
|Balls Faced
|12
|12
|Avg
|4.5
|4.5
|SR
|75
|75
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|7
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0