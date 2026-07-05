Sumit Singh

Sumit Singh

bowler

Full name:Sumit Singh
Nationality:Finland

Teams

2023 Teams

Finland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3939
Wickets11
Avg3939
SR2424
Eco9.759.75
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs99
Balls Faced1212
Avg4.54.5
SR7575
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest77
Hundreds00

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