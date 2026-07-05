Syed Zain Abbas Naqvi

Syed Zain Abbas Naqvi

batsman

Full name:Syed Zain Abbas Naqvi
Nationality:Italy
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Italy

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced22
Avg11
SR5050
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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