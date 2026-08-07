Tarun Sandeep

Tarun Sandeep

batsman

Full name:Tarun Sandeep
Nationality:Swaziland

Teams

2024 Teams

Eswatini

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches711
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches711
Innings711
Not outs23
Runs173274
Balls Faced165247
Avg34.634.25
SR104.84110.93
Fours2436
Fifties11
Sixies01
Highest6262
Hundreds00

Another Players

Mabuza, Samkelisiwe

Mabuza, Samkelisiwe

Amin, Muhammad

Amin, Muhammad

Magagula, Melusi

Magagula, Melusi

Dlamini, Buhle

Dlamini, Buhle

Jele, Mancoba

Jele, Mancoba

Butt, Adil

Butt, Adil

Sandeep, Rohan

Sandeep, Rohan

Qasim, Umair

Qasim, Umair

Khojbariya, Minhaz

Khojbariya, Minhaz

Suleman, Javid

Suleman, Javid