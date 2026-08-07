Tarun Sandeep
batsman
|Full name:
|Tarun Sandeep
|Nationality:
|Swaziland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|11
|Innings
|7
|11
|Not outs
|2
|3
|Runs
|173
|274
|Balls Faced
|165
|247
|Avg
|34.6
|34.25
|SR
|104.84
|110.93
|Fours
|24
|36
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|62
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0