Tawhidul Islam
bowler
|Full name:
|Tawhidul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|27
|6
|Innings
|46
|6
|Overs
|501.1
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|98
|1
|Runs
|1558
|105
|Wickets
|41
|0
|Avg
|38
|0
|SR
|73.34
|0
|Eco
|3.1
|7
|BB
|6
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|27
|6
|Innings
|35
|4
|Not outs
|13
|0
|Runs
|166
|10
|Balls Faced
|356
|29
|Avg
|7.54
|2.5
|SR
|46.62
|34.48
|Fours
|16
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|0
|Highest
|34
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0