Tawhidul Islam

Tawhidul Islam

bowler

Full name:Tawhidul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

City Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches276
Innings466
Overs501.115.0
Balls--
Maidens981
Runs1558105
Wickets410
Avg380
SR73.340
Eco3.17
BB60
4w00
5w30
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches276
Innings354
Not outs130
Runs16610
Balls Faced35629
Avg7.542.5
SR46.6234.48
Fours161
Fifties00
Sixies80
Highest345
Hundreds00

Another Players

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Islam, Moinul

Islam, Moinul

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Rahman, Aminur

Rahman, Aminur

Halim, Abdul

Halim, Abdul

Hayet, Shafiul

Hayet, Shafiul

Rahman, Naimur

Rahman, Naimur

Mia, Rubel

Mia, Rubel

Sheik, Joyraz

Sheik, Joyraz

Naem, Md Ashik-Ul-Alam

Naem, Md Ashik-Ul-Alam