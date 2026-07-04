Tinotenda Marshal Takodza

Tinotenda Marshal Takodza

batsman

Full name:Tinotenda Marshal Takodza
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7179
Innings4106
Overs32.244.112.0
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs87234102
Wickets555
Avg17.446.820.4
SR38.85314.4
Eco2.695.298.5
BB232
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7179
Innings11158
Not outs031
Runs15028688
Balls Faced43637993
Avg13.6323.8312.57
SR34.475.4694.62
Fours15277
Fifties120
Sixies010
Highest607647
Hundreds000

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