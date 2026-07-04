Tinotenda Marshal Takodza
batsman
|Full name:
|Tinotenda Marshal Takodza
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|17
|9
|Innings
|4
|10
|6
|Overs
|32.2
|44.1
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|87
|234
|102
|Wickets
|5
|5
|5
|Avg
|17.4
|46.8
|20.4
|SR
|38.8
|53
|14.4
|Eco
|2.69
|5.29
|8.5
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|17
|9
|Innings
|11
|15
|8
|Not outs
|0
|3
|1
|Runs
|150
|286
|88
|Balls Faced
|436
|379
|93
|Avg
|13.63
|23.83
|12.57
|SR
|34.4
|75.46
|94.62
|Fours
|15
|27
|7
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|60
|76
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0