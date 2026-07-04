Craig Ervine News View all If you are ready to find out all the latest information about the cricketer Craig Ervine, then you are in luck as this is where you will find out everything about the matches he has participated in, what helps him win. Afghanistan to travel to Zimbabwe in October Zimbabwe will host Afghanistan for one Test and three T20Is at the Harare Sports Club from October 20. The tour originally had two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs as per the Future Tours Programme, but Zimbabwe chose to focus on the shorter format with the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind. Craig Ervine ZIM vs NZ | Excited for Taylor to come back and contribute in second Test, acclaims skipper Ervine Craig Ervine Zimbabwe re-appoint Lance Klusener as batting coach, name Craig Ervine full-time white-ball captain Craig Ervine IRE vs ZIM | The boys came out with fire and energy to defend the total, states Craig Ervine Craig Ervine ZIM vs BAN | Sean Williams to miss one-off Test as Craig Ervine set to lead Zimbabwe

International career

Craig Richard Ervine was born on 19 August 1985 in Harare, Zimbabwe. He bats left-handed and plays for the Zimbabwe national cricket team. Ervine leads the team in both Test matches and One Day Internationals (ODIs). Along with international games, he has played first-class cricket in the Logan Cup for several Zimbabwean teams. He also holds an Irish passport. In January 2022, during the first match of the series against Sri Lanka, Ervine reached 100 ODI appearances.

2010

Made T20I debut on May 3 against Sri Lanka during ICC World Twenty20.

Played his first ODI on May 28 against India in the Zimbabwe Micromax Tri-Nation Series, scoring an unbeaten 67.

Included in Zimbabwe’s squad for the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 tournament.

2011

Made Test debut on August 4 against Bangladesh at Harare, scoring an unbeaten 35.

Selected for the 2011 Cricket World Cup, becoming Zimbabwe’s leading run-scorer with 231 runs in 6 matches.

2012

Took part in the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 tournament.

Signed as an overseas player for Lymington in the Southern Premier League (England).

2013

Declined to sign a central contract with Zimbabwe Cricket to pursue club cricket abroad.

Played club cricket for Lisburn (Ireland) and Morley (Western Australia).

Competed for Northern Knights in the 2013 Inter-Provincial Championship (Ireland).

2014

Returned to Zimbabwe cricket in October and became available for national selection.

Included in Zimbabwe’s squad for the tour of Bangladesh.

2015

Played in the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Alongside Brendan Taylor, set Zimbabwe’s highest 4th wicket partnership in World Cup history (93 runs vs India).

Scored his first ODI century (130 not out) against New Zealand on August 2 in a successful chase.

2016

Scored his maiden Test century (110) against New Zealand at Harare on August 6.

2017

Helped Zimbabwe level the ODI series 2-2 on the tour of Sri Lanka with a match-winning 69 runs.

Zimbabwe won the ODI series against Sri Lanka for the first time.

Scored his career-best Test innings of 160 against Sri Lanka on July 14, despite the team losing the match.

2018

Named in Zimbabwe’s squad for the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier held in Zimbabwe.

2019

Shared an unbroken 111-run partnership with Sean Williams for the 3rd wicket in a T20I against Ireland, the highest partnership by Zimbabwe in T20Is.

2020

Scored his 1000th Test run in January during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Captained Zimbabwe in the one-off Test against Bangladesh on February 22.

Scored a century (107) in his captaincy debut Test innings but Zimbabwe lost the match.

2021

Appointed white-ball captain of Zimbabwe in August.

Led the team in limited-overs series against Ireland and T20I series against Scotland.

2022

Continued as Zimbabwe’s white-ball captain during the ODI series against Sri Lanka in January.

Played his 100th ODI match in January during the series opener against Sri Lanka.

2023

Top scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup qualification points with 218 runs in 3 matches.

Played key role alongside Sean Williams in Zimbabwe’s win over Nepal in World Cup qualification.

Admitted team failure after losing to Scotland and missing World Cup qualification.

2024

Last recorded T20I played on May 7 against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

2025

Last ODI played on February 18 against Ireland in Harare.

Last Test scheduled from May 22 to 24 against England at Nottingham.

Upcoming Test scheduled for April 28 against Bangladesh (as of April 25, 2025).

Leagues Participation

Craig Ervine has not participated in any major professional cricket leagues outside of his international and domestic commitments.

Domestic career

Craig Ervine began his domestic cricket career playing for Midlands and Zimbabwe youth teams, including Zimbabwe U-19s and Zimbabwe A. He made his List A debut in December 2003 and his first-class debut in March 2004 during the Logan Cup. Early on, he also spent time in England to improve his skills, playing briefly for clubs such as Bexhill, Lordswood, and Lisburn.

Most of Ervine’s domestic cricket in Zimbabwe has been with Midlands, before moving to Southern Rocks in 2010, where he scored his first first-class century on debut. Since the 2011/12 season, he has represented Matabeleland Tuskers.

Ervine continued to perform strongly in domestic competitions, scoring his tenth first-class century in December 2018. He was the leading run-scorer in the 2018–19 Stanbic Bank 20 Series, amassing 328 runs in six matches. In 2020, he was again selected for the Tuskers squad for the Logan Cup season.

His domestic career spans over two decades, with his most recent appearances recorded in 2025.

Records and achievements

Craig Ervine has built a solid reputation through consistent performances and notable achievements in his cricket career. While he has not received official awards from the International Cricket Council (ICC), his records and milestones highlight his impact on Zimbabwean cricket.

2011: Became Zimbabwe’s top scorer in the Cricket World Cup, accumulating 231 runs in six matches, including three half-centuries.

2017: Scored his highest Test innings with 160 runs against Sri Lanka on July 14.

2018-2019: Led the run-scoring charts in the Stanbic Bank 20 Series, scoring 328 runs in six matches, making him the tournament’s top scorer.

Personal life

Craig Ervine leads a life shaped by his strong family ties and dedication to cricket. Born and raised near Harare, Zimbabwe, he overcame early challenges to become a key player for his country. Outside the field, he keeps a relatively private personal life with steady support from fans.

Family

Craig Ervine is married and has children, but specific details about his wife and number of children are not publicly shared. He comes from a cricketing family, with his father, uncles, and brothers also involved in the sport.

Finances

Exact information about Ervine’s wealth is not available. His income likely comes from match fees, contracts, endorsements, and domestic cricket leagues.

Scandals

No scandals or controversies have been linked to Craig Ervine.

Fans

He has a loyal following with around 7.9 thousand followers on Instagram.