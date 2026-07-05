Tinashe Julian Nenhunzi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Tinashe Julian Nenhunzi
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|8
|8
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|4.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|26
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|6.5
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|8
|8
|Innings
|15
|8
|5
|Not outs
|1
|0
|2
|Runs
|217
|94
|55
|Balls Faced
|532
|183
|58
|Avg
|15.5
|11.75
|18.33
|SR
|40.78
|51.36
|94.82
|Fours
|25
|6
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|2
|Highest
|51
|38
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0