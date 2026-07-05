Tinashe Julian Nenhunzi

Tinashe Julian Nenhunzi

wicket keeper

Full name:Tinashe Julian Nenhunzi
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1088
Innings010
Overs04.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0260
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco06.50
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1088
Innings1585
Not outs102
Runs2179455
Balls Faced53218358
Avg15.511.7518.33
SR40.7851.3694.82
Fours2563
Fifties100
Sixies202
Highest513822
Hundreds000

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