Tomer Kahamker

Tomer Kahamker

bowler

Full name:Tomer Kahamker
Nationality:Israel
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Israel

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Overs6.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4040
Wickets55
Avg88
SR7.27.2
Eco6.666.66
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs11
Balls Faced11
Avg00
SR100100
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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