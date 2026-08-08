Tomer Kahamker
bowler
|Full name:
|Tomer Kahamker
|Nationality:
|Israel
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|6.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|40
|40
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|8
|8
|SR
|7.2
|7.2
|Eco
|6.66
|6.66
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|1
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0