Yair Nagavkar

Yair Nagavkar

all rounder

Full name:Yair Nagavkar
Nationality:Israel

Teams

2024 Teams

Israel

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs12.312.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8888
Wickets55
Avg17.617.6
SR1515
Eco7.047.04
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs1414
Balls Faced1919
Avg77
SR73.6873.68
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest77
Hundreds00

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Kumar, Virendra

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