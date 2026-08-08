Yair Nagavkar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Yair Nagavkar
|Nationality:
|Israel
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|12.3
|12.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|88
|88
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|17.6
|17.6
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|7.04
|7.04
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|14
|14
|Balls Faced
|19
|19
|Avg
|7
|7
|SR
|73.68
|73.68
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0