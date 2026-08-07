Niv Nagavkar
bowler
|Full name:
|Niv Nagavkar
|Nationality:
|Israel
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|12.4
|12.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|89
|89
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|29.66
|29.66
|SR
|25.33
|25.33
|Eco
|7.02
|7.02
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|11
|Balls Faced
|17
|17
|Avg
|5.5
|5.5
|SR
|64.7
|64.7
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0