Niv Nagavkar

Niv Nagavkar

bowler

Full name:Niv Nagavkar
Nationality:Israel

Teams

2024 Teams

Israel

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs12.412.4
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs8989
Wickets33
Avg29.6629.66
SR25.3325.33
Eco7.027.02
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs1111
Balls Faced1717
Avg5.55.5
SR64.764.7
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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