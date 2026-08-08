Una Raymond Hoey

Una Raymond Hoey

batsman

Full name:Una Raymond Hoey
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2025 Teams

Ireland Women

Scorchers Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches47
Innings10
Overs3.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs170
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco5.660
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches47
Innings45
Not outs00
Runs7723
Balls Faced14647
Avg19.254.6
SR52.7348.93
Fours80
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4217
Hundreds00

Another Players

Murray, Cara

Murray, Cara

Forbes, Sarah

Forbes, Sarah

Lewis, Gaby

Lewis, Gaby

Bhoja, Sibha

Bhoja, Sibha

Kerrison, Anna

Kerrison, Anna

Raack, Celeste

Raack, Celeste

Prendergast, Orla

Prendergast, Orla

Coulter Reilly, Christina

Coulter Reilly, Christina

Morrissey, Genevieve

Morrissey, Genevieve

McLean, Isabelle

McLean, Isabelle