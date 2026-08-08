Una Raymond Hoey
batsman
|Full name:
|Una Raymond Hoey
|Nationality:
|Ireland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|4
|7
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|17
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|5.66
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|4
|7
|Innings
|4
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|77
|23
|Balls Faced
|146
|47
|Avg
|19.25
|4.6
|SR
|52.73
|48.93
|Fours
|8
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|42
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0