Vaithianathan Rajamoney Sornendhra Guru
bowler
|Full name:
|Vaithianathan Rajamoney Sornendhra Guru
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Overs
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|40
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|5
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|0
|Balls Faced
|1
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|0
|Hundreds
|0