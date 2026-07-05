Vaithianathan Rajamoney Sornendhra Guru

Vaithianathan Rajamoney Sornendhra Guru

bowler

Full name:Vaithianathan Rajamoney Sornendhra Guru
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Salem Spartans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches1
Innings1
Overs8.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs40
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco5
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches1
Innings1
Not outs1
Runs0
Balls Faced1
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

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