Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar

all rounder

Full name:Washington Sundar
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):October 5, 1999 (26)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Height:185 cm
Hometown:Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Jersey Number:5
Batting Style:Left-handed Batsman
Bowling Style:Right-arm off-break
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat Titans

Hampshire

India

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches418372373125
Innings715353863121
Overs87.496.0117.3522.3460.3393.1
Balls------
Maidens102194142
Runs299483851154921162738
Wickets61629516693
Avg49.8330.1829.3430.3732.0629.44
SR87.663624.3161.4741.8625.36
Eco3.415.037.242.964.596.96
BB4331153
4w000200
5w000310
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches418372373125
Innings61015365281
Not outs21551122
Runs26525110710129191147
Balls Faced5023027120221160950
Avg66.2527.8810.732.6422.4119.44
SR52.7883.11150.750.0479.22120.73
Fours3118101116491
Fifties311623
Sixies576141436
Highest9651501597054
Hundreds000100

Washington Sundar Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

County Championship

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

Washington Sundar News

View all

We invite you to find out all the latest information about the cricketer Washington Sundar, how he trains, which cricket matches he has already participated in, and which ones he plans to participate in.

Ravichandran Ashwin Feels Indian All-Rounder Doesnt Fit the Assigned Role

Ravichandran Ashwin Feels Indian All-Rounder Doesnt Fit the Assigned Role

India suffered a loss to Ireland for the first time yesterday. Washington Sundar, an all-rounder, was not able to do much for the team. Following the loss, former Indian all-rounder, Ravichandran Ashwin has talked about Sundar not fitting the role he has been assigned.

Washington Sundar04:53 PM, 11 February, 2026

Big Blow for India as Key Batsman Likely to Miss Next T20 World Cup Clash

Washington Sundar04:39 PM, 12 January, 2026

Shock Move by Team India as Washington Sundars Replacement Is Announced

Washington Sundar08:50 PM, 14 December, 2025

IPL Auction | Gujarat Titans retention analysis, gaps to fill, potential targets for IPL 2026

Washington Sundar07:17 PM, 04 December, 2025

Former Indian Cricketer Publicly Exposes Riyan Parags Fan

International career

Washington Sundar, an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm off-spin, has earned a place in India's cricket team over the years. Here's a simple breakdown of his international career:

  • 2017
    • December 13: Sundar played his first ODI match against Sri Lanka. His debut wicket was Lahiru Thirimanne.
    • December 24: He debuted in T20I against Sri Lanka. At 18 years and 80 days, Sundar became the youngest player to play for India in T20Is.
  • 2018
    • March: Sundar joined India’s squad for the Nidahas Trophy against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
    • His bowling stood out for its control, especially during the powerplay with an economy rate under 6 runs per over.
    • Sundar claimed his first 3-wicket haul in T20Is and became the youngest player to do so.
    • He earned the Player of the Series award for his performance.
  • 2020-21
    • Sundar started as a net bowler for India's tour of Australia.
    • Due to injuries and quarantine rules, he made his Test debut on January 15, 2021, in the final match of the series at The Gabba.
    • His first Test wicket was Steve Smith, and he scored 62 runs in his first innings. This partnership with Shardul Thakur helped India avoid a big deficit.
    • Sundar became the third Indian to score a half-century on Test debut in Australia.
  • 2024
    • October: Sundar picked up his first ten-wicket haul in a Test match against New Zealand.
  • 2025
    • Sundar is part of the team for the ICC Men's Champion Trophy 2025.

Known for his solid bowling and ability to contribute with the bat, Sundar has become an important player for India. He also played for India in the 2016 U-19 World Cup.

Leagues Participation

As of 2025, Washington Sundar has not played in other major leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL) or the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His focus has mainly been on domestic cricket and international matches.

Indian Premier League

Washington Sundar debuted in the IPL in 2017 as a replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin in the Rising Pune Supergiants. He impressed with his all-round skills and contributed both with the ball and bat. Here is a breakdown of his IPL journey:

Year

Team

Price (INR)

Role

Position

Notes

2017

Rising Pune Supergiants

INR 10 Lakhs

Bowling All-rounder

Lower middle-order, Bowler

Replaced Ashwin, impressed with batting and bowling

2018-2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore

INR 3.2 Crore

Bowling All-rounder

Lower middle-order, Bowler

Played for 4 years, but did not feature in IPL 2021

2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad

INR 8.75 Crores

Bowling All-rounder

Lower middle-order, Bowler

Joined SRH for IPL 2022

2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad

INR 8.75 Crores

Bowling All-rounder

Lower middle-order, Bowler

Continued with SRH in IPL 2023

2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad

INR 8.75 Crores

Bowling All-rounder

Lower middle-order, Bowler

Continued with SRH in IPL 2024

2025

Gujarat Titans

INR 3.2 Crore

Bowling All-rounder

Lower middle-order, Bowler

Signed by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025

2026

Gujarat Titans

INR 3.2 Crore

Bowling All-rounder

Lower middle-order, Bowler

Enters the season as a double World Champion (2025 CT & 2026 T20WC)

In 2025, Sundar was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 3.2 crore at the IPL auction.He played a full season as a primary all-rounder, significantly improving his batting impact with a new personal best of 49 runs. For the 2026 season, Sundar has been retained by Gujarat Titans.

Here are Sundar's best performances in the IPL:

  • Highest Score: 49 (in 2025)
  • Best Bowling Figures: 3/16 (in 2017)

While Sundar is known for his bowling, he has shown his ability to contribute with the bat as well. His best bowling performance came in 2017 when he took 3 wickets for 16 runs with the Rising Pune Supergiants.

Domestic career

Washington Sundar started his domestic career with Tamil Nadu in the 2016–17 Ranji Trophy. He debuted on October 6, 2016. Originally, he was a batsman but later became known for his off-spin bowling, similar to Ravichandran Ashwin. In 2017, Sundar scored his first first-class century for Tamil Nadu against Tripura in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy.

In August 2022, Sundar played for Lancashire County Cricket Club in the Royal London One-Day Cup and the County Championship. He impressed with a five-wicket haul on his debut match against Northamptonshire.

In 2023, Sundar played for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He participated in the semi-finals against North Zone.

Records and achievements

Washington Sundar has reached several milestones in his career. Here are some of his key records and achievements:

  • 2018: Received the Young Achiever Award from the Rotary Club of Madras Chennai Patna.
  • 2018: Named Man of the Series in the Nidahas Trophy. He took 8 wickets and became the youngest player in T20I history to take a three-wicket haul.
  • 2022: Set the record for the fastest 30+ score by an Indian on New Zealand soil, scoring 37 runs off 16 balls in an ODI match.
  • 2024: Scored his best bowling figures of 7/59 in the second Test against New Zealand on October 25.

Personal life

Washington Sundar was born on October 5, 1999, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He went to St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School for his early education and later studied at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science in Chennai.

Family

Washington’s father, Mani Sundar, named him after P.D. Washington, who helped support his father's love for cricket. His sister, Shailaja Sundar, is also a cricketer. He started playing cricket when he was around four or five years old.

Finance

As of 2024, Sundar’s net worth is estimated at $4 million.

Cars and House

Sundar owns luxury cars, including a Mercedes Benz. After his performance in the Gabba Test in Australia, Anand Mahindra gave him a Mahindra Thar. He lives with his family in a luxury apartment in Chennai, though the exact value is unknown.

Scandals

Sundar spoke out about social issues, calling for change after a rape case in Kolkata. His Twitter account was hacked, leading to links that directed users to cryptocurrency sites. During an ODI series against Bangladesh, India’s captain Rohit Sharma yelled at Sundar on the field.

Fans

Fans support Sundar a lot. In 2022, after he shaved his head, they joked that he should avoid bowling against Rishabh Pant, who is known to do well against bald spinners. In 2021, Sundar and Shardul Thakur received praise for their fight and spirit when India faced Australia, despite the tough situation. Sundar has about 2 million followers on Instagram.

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