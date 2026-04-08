Washington Sundar News View all We invite you to find out all the latest information about the cricketer Washington Sundar, how he trains, which cricket matches he has already participated in, and which ones he plans to participate in. Ravichandran Ashwin Feels Indian All-Rounder Doesnt Fit the Assigned Role India suffered a loss to Ireland for the first time yesterday. Washington Sundar, an all-rounder, was not able to do much for the team. Following the loss, former Indian all-rounder, Ravichandran Ashwin has talked about Sundar not fitting the role he has been assigned. Washington Sundar Big Blow for India as Key Batsman Likely to Miss Next T20 World Cup Clash Washington Sundar Shock Move by Team India as Washington Sundars Replacement Is Announced Washington Sundar IPL Auction | Gujarat Titans retention analysis, gaps to fill, potential targets for IPL 2026 Washington Sundar Former Indian Cricketer Publicly Exposes Riyan Parags Fan

International career

Washington Sundar, an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm off-spin, has earned a place in India's cricket team over the years. Here's a simple breakdown of his international career:

2017 December 13: Sundar played his first ODI match against Sri Lanka. His debut wicket was Lahiru Thirimanne. December 24: He debuted in T20I against Sri Lanka. At 18 years and 80 days, Sundar became the youngest player to play for India in T20Is.

2018 March: Sundar joined India’s squad for the Nidahas Trophy against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His bowling stood out for its control, especially during the powerplay with an economy rate under 6 runs per over. Sundar claimed his first 3-wicket haul in T20Is and became the youngest player to do so. He earned the Player of the Series award for his performance.

2020-21 Sundar started as a net bowler for India's tour of Australia. Due to injuries and quarantine rules, he made his Test debut on January 15, 2021, in the final match of the series at The Gabba. His first Test wicket was Steve Smith, and he scored 62 runs in his first innings. This partnership with Shardul Thakur helped India avoid a big deficit. Sundar became the third Indian to score a half-century on Test debut in Australia.

2024 October: Sundar picked up his first ten-wicket haul in a Test match against New Zealand.

2025 Sundar is part of the team for the ICC Men's Champion Trophy 2025.



Known for his solid bowling and ability to contribute with the bat, Sundar has become an important player for India. He also played for India in the 2016 U-19 World Cup.

Leagues Participation

As of 2025, Washington Sundar has not played in other major leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL) or the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His focus has mainly been on domestic cricket and international matches.

Indian Premier League

Washington Sundar debuted in the IPL in 2017 as a replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin in the Rising Pune Supergiants. He impressed with his all-round skills and contributed both with the ball and bat. Here is a breakdown of his IPL journey:

Year Team Price (INR) Role Position Notes 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants INR 10 Lakhs Bowling All-rounder Lower middle-order, Bowler Replaced Ashwin, impressed with batting and bowling 2018-2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore INR 3.2 Crore Bowling All-rounder Lower middle-order, Bowler Played for 4 years, but did not feature in IPL 2021 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad INR 8.75 Crores Bowling All-rounder Lower middle-order, Bowler Joined SRH for IPL 2022 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad INR 8.75 Crores Bowling All-rounder Lower middle-order, Bowler Continued with SRH in IPL 2023 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad INR 8.75 Crores Bowling All-rounder Lower middle-order, Bowler Continued with SRH in IPL 2024 2025 Gujarat Titans INR 3.2 Crore Bowling All-rounder Lower middle-order, Bowler Signed by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025 2026 Gujarat Titans INR 3.2 Crore Bowling All-rounder Lower middle-order, Bowler Enters the season as a double World Champion (2025 CT & 2026 T20WC)

In 2025, Sundar was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 3.2 crore at the IPL auction.He played a full season as a primary all-rounder, significantly improving his batting impact with a new personal best of 49 runs. For the 2026 season, Sundar has been retained by Gujarat Titans.

Here are Sundar's best performances in the IPL:

Highest Score: 49 (in 2025)

Best Bowling Figures: 3/16 (in 2017)

While Sundar is known for his bowling, he has shown his ability to contribute with the bat as well. His best bowling performance came in 2017 when he took 3 wickets for 16 runs with the Rising Pune Supergiants.

Domestic career

Washington Sundar started his domestic career with Tamil Nadu in the 2016–17 Ranji Trophy. He debuted on October 6, 2016. Originally, he was a batsman but later became known for his off-spin bowling, similar to Ravichandran Ashwin. In 2017, Sundar scored his first first-class century for Tamil Nadu against Tripura in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy.

In August 2022, Sundar played for Lancashire County Cricket Club in the Royal London One-Day Cup and the County Championship. He impressed with a five-wicket haul on his debut match against Northamptonshire.

In 2023, Sundar played for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He participated in the semi-finals against North Zone.

Records and achievements

Washington Sundar has reached several milestones in his career. Here are some of his key records and achievements:

2018: Received the Young Achiever Award from the Rotary Club of Madras Chennai Patna.

2018: Named Man of the Series in the Nidahas Trophy. He took 8 wickets and became the youngest player in T20I history to take a three-wicket haul.

2022: Set the record for the fastest 30+ score by an Indian on New Zealand soil, scoring 37 runs off 16 balls in an ODI match.

2024: Scored his best bowling figures of 7/59 in the second Test against New Zealand on October 25.

Personal life

Washington Sundar was born on October 5, 1999, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He went to St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School for his early education and later studied at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science in Chennai.

Family

Washington’s father, Mani Sundar, named him after P.D. Washington, who helped support his father's love for cricket. His sister, Shailaja Sundar, is also a cricketer. He started playing cricket when he was around four or five years old.

Finance

As of 2024, Sundar’s net worth is estimated at $4 million.

Cars and House

Sundar owns luxury cars, including a Mercedes Benz. After his performance in the Gabba Test in Australia, Anand Mahindra gave him a Mahindra Thar. He lives with his family in a luxury apartment in Chennai, though the exact value is unknown.

Scandals

Sundar spoke out about social issues, calling for change after a rape case in Kolkata. His Twitter account was hacked, leading to links that directed users to cryptocurrency sites. During an ODI series against Bangladesh, India’s captain Rohit Sharma yelled at Sundar on the field.

Fans

Fans support Sundar a lot. In 2022, after he shaved his head, they joked that he should avoid bowling against Rishabh Pant, who is known to do well against bald spinners. In 2021, Sundar and Shardul Thakur received praise for their fight and spirit when India faced Australia, despite the tough situation. Sundar has about 2 million followers on Instagram.