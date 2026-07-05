Jafar Jamal

Jafar Jamal

batsman

Full name:Jafar Jamal
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches220
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches220
Innings216
Not outs04
Runs0202
Balls Faced2146
Avg016.83
SR0138.35
Fours014
Fifties00
Sixies012
Highest041
Hundreds00

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