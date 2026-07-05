Varun Khanna

Varun Khanna

bowler

Full name:Varun Khanna
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):October 12, 1984 (38)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Hometown:Punjab, India
Batting Style:Right-Hand Bat
Bowling Style:Slow Left Arm Orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Guwahati Avengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches91
Innings151
Overs297.38.0
Balls--
Maidens480
Runs102644
Wickets180
Avg570
SR99.160
Eco3.445.5
BB80
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches91
Innings121
Not outs80
Runs573
Balls Faced24816
Avg14.253
SR22.9818.75
Fours50
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest303
Hundreds00

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