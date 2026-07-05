Varun Khanna
bowler
|Full name:
|Varun Khanna
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|October 12, 1984 (38)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Libra
|Hometown:
|Punjab, India
|Batting Style:
|Right-Hand Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Slow Left Arm Orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|1
|Innings
|15
|1
|Overs
|297.3
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|48
|0
|Runs
|1026
|44
|Wickets
|18
|0
|Avg
|57
|0
|SR
|99.16
|0
|Eco
|3.44
|5.5
|BB
|8
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|1
|Innings
|12
|1
|Not outs
|8
|0
|Runs
|57
|3
|Balls Faced
|248
|16
|Avg
|14.25
|3
|SR
|22.98
|18.75
|Fours
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|30
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0