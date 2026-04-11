Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
bowler
|Full name:
|Victor Munyaradzi Nyauchi
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|10
|2
|62
|76
|23
|Innings
|14
|10
|2
|110
|76
|22
|Overs
|229.2
|67.0
|7.0
|1615.4
|539.4
|75.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|41
|5
|0
|363
|39
|1
|Runs
|734
|353
|66
|4964
|2732
|584
|Wickets
|20
|7
|3
|206
|99
|31
|Avg
|36.7
|50.42
|22
|24.09
|27.59
|18.83
|SR
|68.8
|57.42
|14
|47.05
|32.7
|14.61
|Eco
|3.2
|5.26
|9.42
|3.07
|5.06
|7.73
|BB
|6
|2
|3
|11
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|10
|2
|62
|76
|23
|Innings
|13
|6
|1
|89
|39
|7
|Not outs
|4
|0
|1
|27
|14
|1
|Runs
|57
|43
|1
|671
|229
|43
|Balls Faced
|165
|52
|3
|1335
|418
|50
|Avg
|6.33
|7.16
|0
|10.82
|9.16
|7.16
|SR
|34.54
|82.69
|33.33
|50.26
|54.78
|86
|Fours
|8
|5
|0
|80
|17
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2
|Highest
|13
|26
|1
|71
|26
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230