Victor Munyaradzi Nyauchi

Victor Munyaradzi Nyauchi

bowler

Full name:Victor Munyaradzi Nyauchi
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mountaineers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches8102627623
Innings141021107622
Overs229.267.07.01615.4539.475.3
Balls------
Maidens4150363391
Runs7343536649642732584
Wickets20732069931
Avg36.750.422224.0927.5918.83
SR68.857.421447.0532.714.61
Eco3.25.269.423.075.067.73
BB6231154
4w000931
5w100710
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches8102627623
Innings136189397
Not outs40127141
Runs5743167122943
Balls Faced165523133541850
Avg6.337.16010.829.167.16
SR34.5482.6933.3350.2654.7886
Fours85080171
Fifties000100
Sixies010542
Highest13261712615
Hundreds000000

Victor Munyaradzi Nyauchi Schedule & Results

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