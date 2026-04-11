Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mashford Shungu
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|League
|T20
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Overs
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|23
|Wickets
|3
|Avg
|7.66
|SR
|8
|Eco
|5.75
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
|League
|T20
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|2
|Balls Faced
|1
|Avg
|2
|SR
|200
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|2
|Hundreds
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230