Mashford Shungu

Mashford Shungu

all rounder

Full name:Mashford Shungu
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Mountaineers

Zimbabwe

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches1
Innings1
Overs4.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs23
Wickets3
Avg7.66
SR8
Eco5.75
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches1
Innings1
Not outs0
Runs2
Balls Faced1
Avg2
SR200
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest2
Hundreds0

Mashford Shungu Schedule & Results

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