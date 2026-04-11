Tinashe Chiora

Tinashe Chiora

batsman

Full name:Tinashe Chiora
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mountaineers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches3
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches3
Innings3
Not outs0
Runs32
Balls Faced33
Avg10.66
SR96.96
Fours4
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest12
Hundreds0

Tinashe Chiora Schedule & Results

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