Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
batsman
|Full name:
|Tinashe Chiora
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|League
|T20
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
|League
|T20
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|32
|Balls Faced
|33
|Avg
|10.66
|SR
|96.96
|Fours
|4
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|12
|Hundreds
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230