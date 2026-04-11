Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
bowler
|Full name:
|Donald Tatenda Tiripano
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|38
|23
|106
|137
|64
|Innings
|25
|36
|23
|187
|133
|59
|Overs
|448.5
|251.2
|69.3
|2560.5
|910.3
|178.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|99
|12
|0
|564
|64
|1
|Runs
|1273
|1455
|617
|7595
|4842
|1467
|Wickets
|26
|36
|16
|293
|155
|61
|Avg
|48.96
|40.41
|38.56
|25.92
|31.23
|24.04
|SR
|103.57
|41.88
|26.06
|52.44
|35.24
|17.59
|Eco
|2.83
|5.78
|8.87
|2.96
|5.31
|8.2
|BB
|4
|5
|3
|8
|6
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|38
|23
|106
|137
|64
|Innings
|31
|29
|16
|161
|92
|34
|Not outs
|7
|8
|4
|31
|20
|10
|Runs
|531
|364
|157
|3306
|1221
|270
|Balls Faced
|1631
|549
|158
|8509
|1807
|273
|Avg
|22.12
|17.33
|13.08
|25.43
|16.95
|11.25
|SR
|32.55
|66.3
|99.36
|38.85
|67.57
|98.9
|Fours
|71
|30
|9
|387
|89
|18
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|12
|2
|0
|Sixies
|1
|8
|6
|24
|22
|6
|Highest
|95
|55
|28
|121
|77
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230