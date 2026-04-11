Donald Tatenda Tiripano

Donald Tatenda Tiripano

bowler

Full name:Donald Tatenda Tiripano
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mountaineers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16382310613764
Innings25362318713359
Overs448.5251.269.32560.5910.3178.5
Balls------
Maidens99120564641
Runs12731455617759548421467
Wickets26361629315561
Avg48.9640.4138.5625.9231.2324.04
SR103.5741.8826.0652.4435.2417.59
Eco2.835.788.872.965.318.2
BB453865
4w000951
5w010631
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16382310613764
Innings3129161619234
Not outs784312010
Runs53136415733061221270
Balls Faced163154915885091807273
Avg22.1217.3313.0825.4316.9511.25
SR32.5566.399.3638.8567.5798.9
Fours713093878918
Fifties2101220
Sixies18624226
Highest9555281217730
Hundreds000400

Donald Tatenda Tiripano Schedule & Results

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