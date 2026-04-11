Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Peter Joseph Moor
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|49
|21
|75
|149
|71
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|49
|21
|75
|149
|71
|Innings
|24
|45
|19
|135
|137
|66
|Not outs
|1
|5
|4
|6
|12
|8
|Runs
|609
|827
|364
|4234
|3097
|1387
|Balls Faced
|1384
|1225
|286
|6991
|4008
|1087
|Avg
|26.47
|20.67
|24.26
|32.82
|24.77
|23.91
|SR
|44
|67.51
|127.27
|60.56
|77.27
|127.59
|Fours
|64
|48
|22
|474
|223
|97
|Fifties
|5
|4
|1
|25
|17
|5
|Sixies
|7
|30
|24
|88
|120
|83
|Highest
|83
|58
|92
|157
|152
|95
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230