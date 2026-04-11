Peter Joseph Moor

Peter Joseph Moor

wicket keeper

Full name:Peter Joseph Moor
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Mountaineers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1249217514971
Innings000000
Overs000000
Balls------
Maidens000000
Runs000000
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco000000
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1249217514971
Innings24451913513766
Not outs1546128
Runs609827364423430971387
Balls Faced13841225286699140081087
Avg26.4720.6724.2632.8224.7723.91
SR4467.51127.2760.5677.27127.59
Fours64482247422397
Fifties54125175
Sixies730248812083
Highest83589215715295
Hundreds000620

Peter Joseph Moor Schedule & Results

Another Players

Sauramba, Kudzai

Sauramba, Kudzai

Mawadzi, Definite

Mawadzi, Definite

Mhlanga, Fortune

Mhlanga, Fortune

Kasuza, Kevin

Kasuza, Kevin

Ncube, Njabulo

Ncube, Njabulo

Nyauchi, Victor

Nyauchi, Victor

Chiora, Tinashe

Chiora, Tinashe

Tiripano, Donald

Tiripano, Donald

Munyonga, Tony

Munyonga, Tony

Shungu, Mashford

Shungu, Mashford