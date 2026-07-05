Definite Mawadzi
batsman
|Full name:
|Definite Mawadzi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|4
|3
|0
|Overs
|15.5
|7.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|44
|41
|0
|Wickets
|4
|0
|0
|Avg
|11
|0
|0
|SR
|23.75
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.77
|5.85
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|3
|3
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|84
|89
|3
|Balls Faced
|112
|114
|6
|Avg
|28
|29.66
|3
|SR
|75
|78.07
|50
|Fours
|13
|7
|0
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|3
|0
|Highest
|78
|70
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0