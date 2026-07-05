Definite Mawadzi

Definite Mawadzi

batsman

Full name:Definite Mawadzi

Teams

2026 Teams

Mountaineers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232
Innings430
Overs15.57.00
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs44410
Wickets400
Avg1100
SR23.7500
Eco2.775.850
BB200
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232
Innings332
Not outs001
Runs84893
Balls Faced1121146
Avg2829.663
SR7578.0750
Fours1370
Fifties110
Sixies130
Highest78702
Hundreds000

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Tiripano, Donald

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Munyonga, Tony

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