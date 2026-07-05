Njabulo Ncube
bowler
|Full name:
|Njabulo Ncube
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|59
|30
|27
|Innings
|2
|1
|103
|27
|25
|Overs
|35.0
|8.5
|1427.1
|180.5
|77.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|291
|18
|1
|Runs
|121
|69
|4461
|859
|556
|Wickets
|1
|3
|133
|31
|26
|Avg
|121
|23
|33.54
|27.7
|21.38
|SR
|210
|17.66
|64.38
|35
|17.76
|Eco
|3.45
|7.81
|3.12
|4.75
|7.22
|BB
|1
|3
|9
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|59
|30
|27
|Innings
|2
|1
|72
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|22
|4
|2
|Runs
|17
|0
|427
|24
|17
|Balls Faced
|23
|0
|710
|49
|18
|Avg
|8.5
|0
|8.54
|8
|3.4
|SR
|73.91
|0
|60.14
|48.97
|94.44
|Fours
|0
|0
|40
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|16
|1
|1
|Highest
|14
|0
|29
|15
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0