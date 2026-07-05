Njabulo Ncube

Njabulo Ncube

bowler

Full name:Njabulo Ncube
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Mountaineers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches11593027
Innings211032725
Overs35.08.51427.1180.577.0
Balls-----
Maidens41291181
Runs121694461859556
Wickets131333126
Avg1212333.5427.721.38
SR21017.6664.383517.76
Eco3.457.813.124.757.22
BB13953
4w00300
5w00320
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches11593027
Innings217277
Not outs012242
Runs1704272417
Balls Faced2307104918
Avg8.508.5483.4
SR73.91060.1448.9794.44
Fours004021
Fifties00000
Sixies101611
Highest140291510
Hundreds00000

Another Players

Sauramba, Kudzai

Sauramba, Kudzai

Mawadzi, Definite

Mawadzi, Definite

Mhlanga, Fortune

Mhlanga, Fortune

Kasuza, Kevin

Kasuza, Kevin

Moor, Peter

Moor, Peter

Nyauchi, Victor

Nyauchi, Victor

Chiora, Tinashe

Chiora, Tinashe

Tiripano, Donald

Tiripano, Donald

Munyonga, Tony

Munyonga, Tony

Shungu, Mashford

Shungu, Mashford