Vikram Singh Rajawat
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Vikram Singh Rajawat
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|10
|7
|Balls Faced
|20
|10
|Avg
|3.33
|7
|SR
|50
|70
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0