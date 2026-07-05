Vikram Singh Rajawat

Vikram Singh Rajawat

wicket keeper

Full name:Vikram Singh Rajawat
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Patna Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches21
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches21
Innings41
Not outs10
Runs107
Balls Faced2010
Avg3.337
SR5070
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest57
Hundreds00

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