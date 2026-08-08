Wandile Dlamini

Wandile Dlamini

batsman

Full name:Wandile Dlamini
Nationality:Eswatini

Teams

2026 Teams

Eswatini

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings33
Overs6.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7070
Wickets11
Avg7070
SR3636
Eco11.6611.66
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs3030
Balls Faced3434
Avg4.284.28
SR88.2388.23
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1212
Hundreds00

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