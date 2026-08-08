Wandile Dlamini
batsman
|Full name:
|Wandile Dlamini
|Nationality:
|Eswatini
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|6.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|70
|70
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|70
|70
|SR
|36
|36
|Eco
|11.66
|11.66
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|30
|Balls Faced
|34
|34
|Avg
|4.28
|4.28
|SR
|88.23
|88.23
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0