Wasal Kamal Bitis
all rounder
|Full name:
|Wasal Kamal Bitis
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|111
|111
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|37
|37
|SR
|26
|26
|Eco
|8.53
|8.53
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|93
|93
|Balls Faced
|72
|72
|Avg
|15.5
|15.5
|SR
|129.16
|129.16
|Fours
|13
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|32
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0