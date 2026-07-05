Wasal Kamal Bitis

Wasal Kamal Bitis

all rounder

Full name:Wasal Kamal Bitis

Teams

2023 Teams

Croatia

Zagreb Sokol

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings44
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs111111
Wickets33
Avg3737
SR2626
Eco8.538.53
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Not outs11
Runs9393
Balls Faced7272
Avg15.515.5
SR129.16129.16
Fours1313
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest3232
Hundreds00

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